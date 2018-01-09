South Africa: Missing Persons Sought By Marianhill Police

press release

Marianhill SAPS is appealing to the members of the community for assistance with regards to locating two missing persons. The first missing person is Thina Zibuyile Lembethe (35) of Marianhill, Durban. She was last seen on 23 December 2017 on her way to Durban CBD to withdraw some cash but she never return home. She was last seen wearing a long orange dress, black short sleeve jersey and black and white sandals.

The second missing person is Nomfundo Mbuyazi (19) from Mariannhill near Pinetown. She was last seen on 3 December 2017 when she went to church but she never return home. She was last seen wearing a green skirt, white t-shirt, white church hat and yellow shoes. We appeal to anyone with information of their whereabouts to contact Warrant officer JB Sthebe on 073 190 1442 or 031 717 2090/1. Our Crime Stop number can be contacted on 08600 10111.