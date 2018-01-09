Zimbabwe: G40s Not Targeted At All, Anti-Corruption Commission Investigator Claims

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) investigations committee chairperson Godson Nguni said contrary to some reports, the anti-graft body is not pursing anyone on the basis of their political affiliation but following up on cases with proof provided to them.

"We are not targeting any members of the so called G40 faction or any other because we don't know of any factions within any political parties," Nguni said Saturday.

He was addressing reporters outside the Harare Magistrate Courts where two former ministers, Walter Mzembi and Samuel Undenge, were facing charges of corruption and abuse of office.

Since the coup which ushered in President Emerson Mnangagwa's government, ZACC has embarked on a massive corruption clampdown which has seen only former ministers linked to Zanu PF G40 faction being arrested.

Among them are former finance minister Ignatius Chombo, Walter Chidakwa (mines), Joseph Made (agriculture), Walter Mzembi (tourism and foreign affairs) and Samuel Undenge (energy).

"We are following the evidence and complaints from members of the public about what happened," said Nguni.

"So the evidence we have been following is very clear if you look at all those that have been picked up by the police."

"In some cases the evidence shows they were just giving their friends money like the in the case of Undenge, former energy minister," he added.

"It has nothing to do with any faction."

Commenting on former first lady Grace Mugabe's controversial PhD degree, Nguni said they said a report from the University of Zimbabwe's Sociology department and ZACC is investigating.

"When we have finished the investigations, we will do what we are supposed to do in terms of the law."

"If anybody falsified anything you will see them coming to court like "these former ministers," the ZACC investigation committee chairperson added.

"We have not yet investigated the former first lady (Grace Mugabe) but we are investigating the people who misrepresented to the university, the people who misrepresented the whole nation about that degree thing, we are going to investigate the matter and follow the law."