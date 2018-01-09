Morocco: Govt. Positively Interacted With Demands of Jerada Population (Minister)

Rabat — Minister of Energy, Mining and Sustainable Development Aziz Rabbah said, Monday in Rabat, that the government has positively interacted with the demands of the population of Jerada in all sectors.

Answering a question on the living conditions of Jerada's population, presented by parliamentary groups at the House of Representatives, Rabbah said that a commission has been working since February to respond to social claims of former employees of Morocco's coal mines, noting that so far, the value of compensation amounts to 2.5 billion dirhams.

This initiative had beneficial effects with regard to energy investment in the province of Jerada, he said, highlighting the setting up of the new thermal power plant in December 2017 and the completion of a new plant for electricity generation in this province.

He also announced the launch of the Geological Map Generalization program, taking into account the region's mineral resources, noting that major investment projects will be carried out in this field, particularly in the province of Jerada.

As part of the government's interaction with the demands of the population's province, Rabbah went on, a series of measures has been announced in the Energy and Mining sector, notably the strengthening of the control of mining licenses, the development of studies to secure the old mining sites, the conclusion of contracts with a consulting firm for the realization of a diagnosis of all the coal shafts at Jerada, the closure of unexploited shafts to avoid any danger and the creation of a provincial directorate of Energy and Mining in the province.