Morocco: 5th Morocco-Quebec Joint Parliamentary Committee Opens in Rabat

Rabat — The 5th session of Morocco-Quebec joint parliamentary committee opened, Tuesday in Rabat, under the chairmanship of speaker of the House of Representatives, Habib El Malki, and president of Quebec National Assembly, Jacques Chagnon.

During this session, the committee will discuss several issues, notably digital parliament, citizen participation, climate change and renewable energy.

This event will also be an opportunity for the members of the committee to discuss political and parliamentary questions of common interest.

The lower house and Quebec National Assembly had signed on May 16th 2012 an agreement to create a joint parliamentary committee.

This committee, which holds an annual ordinary session alternately, is composed of 16 members representing all political parties.

It is meant to strengthen relations of friendship and parliamentary cooperation between Morocco and Quebec through the establishment of a mechanism for dialogue and exchange of expertise and experience in the various fields related to parliamentary action.