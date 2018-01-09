Morocco: Al Haouz Cold Wave - Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity Assists 2,000 Families in Distress

Al Haouz Province — The Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity distributed over the weekend in the Al Haouz province aid for 2,000 families from landlocked areas in order to fight the cold wave and weather its impact.

Held under the operation "great cold 2018" launched in implementation of the high instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, the aid seek to enable vulnerable populations in areas affected by snow fall and severe temperature fall to be better equipped to face the harsh climate.

The aid, which includes blankets and foodstuff, was distributed to 250 families from 4 villages in the rural communes of Sti Fadma and Oukaimeden, 400 families from 11 villages in the Tighadouine commune, 850 families in 16 villages in Aït Adel rural commune, in addition to 500 households in the Aghbar commune.

The operation, conducted in coordination between the Foundation, provincial and local authorities and security services, is meant to promote the values of solidarity.