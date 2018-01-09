Africa: Ministerial Conference for African Agenda On Migration Kicks Off in Rabat

Rabat — The ministerial conference for an African agenda on migration opened, Tuesday in Rabat, with the participation of some 20 African ministers and government officials.

The meeting is meant to agree on a common African vision on migration based on an inclusive and participative approach where all African States will be both authors and actors.

It also aims to harmonize the vision for an African agenda on migration on the basis of the principles of inclusivity and shared responsibility, respect for human rights, development and the fight against irregular migration through the creation of regular migration routes and the facilitation of the movement of entrepreneurs, students, researchers and artists.

The ministerial conference on migration is a continuation of consultations with African partners to develop an African Agenda for migration, in the run-up to the upcoming AU Summit in Addis Ababa (January 2018).

Choosing Morocco to host this conference is a recognition of its great efforts in the field of migration, notably the kingdom's policy that respects human rights and shows solidarity with migrants of all nationalities, especially those from sub-Saharan African countries.

It also testifies to Morocco's leadership on an international scale as it co-chairs with Germany the Global Forum on Migration and Development (GFMD) as well as its strongly involvement in the process of developing a "Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration."