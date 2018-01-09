8 January 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Have Launched a Search Operation for a Missing Person

The Police in Polokwane have launched a search operation for a missing woman, Sebola Pholosho Salvation aged 20 years, from Makgofe village outside Seshego.

According to the information provided, she was last seen by her father on 02 October 2017, when she was going to school at High College in Polokwane and she never returned back home until today. She was wearing a maroon tight shorts and jersey and she is of average body built, light in complexion with long hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the person, may contact Warrant Officer Mangakeng at 082 878 8525 or the nearest Police Station or the 08600 10 111 or the crime line sms 32211.

South Africa

