Namibia: Samupwa Wants 60 Percent Pass Rate for the Zambezi

ZAMBEZI regional education director Austin Samupwa has urged all the teachers in the region to strive to achieve the national minimum pass rate of 60% for the 2018 academic year.

Samupwa said this yesterday during a meeting with regional education managers in the Kamunu village hall at Katima Mulilo.

The meeting also launched 42 strategies to improve results in 2018.

The region dropped one place in both the Senior Secondary Higher Level and Junior Secondary Certificate on a national ranking level, placing them in the seventh and sixth places, respectively.

"I must caution that, as you have seen and heard, the minister is pushing for a minimum of a 60% pass rate starting this year, so you better pull up your socks.

I would in the same vein like to congratulate the Makanga Combined School for attaining a 100% pass rate for the first time in history. Similarly, 23 other schools [in the region] have reached 65% and above," he added.

Samupwa noted that to achieve the 60% pass rate target, teachers should ensure that all classwork, homework, projects, tests and examinations are geared towards that.

"Where this is not met, remedial teaching must take place. All levels, from deputy directors in programmes to quality assurance, have been informed of the same.

All leave of absence for teaching staff should also be monitored closely. Managers at different levels must ensure that such leave is not granted without due regard to the teaching and learning processes. This is a year of reckoning, and therefore all directives carry consequences if not complied with," he stressed.

Meanwhile, regional education inspector Rosco Lukubwe presented the 42 strategies that contain proactive initiatives aimed at attaining 60% and above in results across all grades. The document, which is expected to be implemented starting Wednesday, identified the first problem which hampers schools from achieving the 60% pass rate as corruption and tribalism in the region.

According to Lukubwe, these two factors are worrisome because there is sometimes no or too little communication within the directorate because of it.

The document further attributed the lack of dedication and commitment as a problem within the education directorate, and highlighted the actions to be taken by all staff members to comply to the set standards.

Other problems the Zambezi regional education directorate would like to tackle this year are the training of school board members, incorrect interpretation of the curriculum, improper utilisation of education grants, and the lack of staff accommodation, amongst others.