South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Mourns the Passing of Professor Willie Kgositsile

press release

President Jacob Zuma has learned with sadness of the passing of renowned and highly respected author and poet and a giant of the struggle for liberation, Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile.

He passed away today at the age of 79.

Professor Kgositsile was also South Africa's first National Poet Laureate and a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.

"Today our country mourns the sad passing of one of the giants of our liberation struggle who was renowned for his accomplishment as well in the education, arts and culture sectors. He was highly regarded even beyond the borders of our country and was a celebrated arts intellectual in the continent. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma.

Issued by: The Presidency