3 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Mourns the Passing of Professor Willie Kgositsile

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma has learned with sadness of the passing of renowned and highly respected author and poet and a giant of the struggle for liberation, Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile.

He passed away today at the age of 79.

Professor Kgositsile was also South Africa's first National Poet Laureate and a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.

"Today our country mourns the sad passing of one of the giants of our liberation struggle who was renowned for his accomplishment as well in the education, arts and culture sectors. He was highly regarded even beyond the borders of our country and was a celebrated arts intellectual in the continent. We extend our deepest condolences to the family. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

It's Not a Matter of If, but When Zuma Goes - NEC Sources

It is now up to President Jacob Zuma to decide whether he wants a "messy" exit that could see him consigned to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.