Namibia: Father Rapes Own Daughter

POLICE at Opuwo arrested a 52-year-old man accused of raping his 6-year-old daughter on Friday.

Police inspector, Pendukeni Haikali said in a report yesterday that at an unknown time at the Katutura location at the town last Friday, the girl started complaining of back pain and lower abdomen pain.

"She was taken to the Opuwo State Hospital, where the nurses alerted the police that she was raped. After further consultations, it was detected that the suspect is the biological father," she said, adding that he has since been arrested and was expected to appear in the Opuwo Magistrate's Court yesterday. Police investigations continue.

Meanwhile, a Dutch tourist was robbed of N$17 800 at gunpoint at an ATM on Sunday afternoon at Auspannplatz in Windhoek.

Haikali said the incident happened at an FNB ATM at around 14h00. The 64-year-old Dutch national was allegedly approached by an unknown number of individuals who pointed a gun at him, and robbed him of his ATM card.

"Later on, the suspects withdrew N$17 800 from the ATM using the complainant's card. Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the matter, but no recovery of the card and money was made," she stated. Police investigations continue.

In another incident, a woman was raped while she was carrying her four-month-old baby girl at Klein Aub on Friday.

Haikali said the incident happened at around 05h30 in a riverbed.

"It is alleged that an unidentified man of unknown age grabbed the 30-year-old woman, pushed her to the ground with her 4-month-old-baby, forced himself on to her and had sexual intercourse with her without her consent," she explained.

No injuries were sustained by the baby, and the suspect is still at large, while investigations continue.

On Sunday at around 04h00 at the Goreangab settlement in Windhoek, a 30-year-old woman received a threatening text message from the father of her child that he would burn down her house and kill her.

"The suspect carried out his threats by burning the victim's house, and all her belongings were destroyed inside. No injuries were reported. The suspect is still at large, and the hunt to arrest him is underway," said Haikali.

At Kuisebmund in the Erongo region on Friday, behind the Kuisebmond soccer stadium, the body of Lazarus Leevi (42) was found hanging by a rope from a tree at around 06h30 in what is suspected to be a suicide. Leevi had left a suicide note, although police did not disclose its contents. His next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.

Police at Kuisebmond are also investigating the death of a 30-year-old man whose body was found lying face down on a bed in a house at Kuisebmond on Friday at 21h52. Haikali said the police were alerted after a bad smell was reported coming from the house.

"Police forced the door open, and found the deceased's decomposed body lying face down on the bed. The deceased was last seen on Wednesday," she said.

A post-mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of death, but no foul play is suspected. The deceased has been identified as Ndahekelewa Jona Heskiel, and his next of kin have been informed.

Meanwhile, police at Walvis Bay on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man who is accused of dealing in cocaine. The man was arrested at around 20h45 on 6th Street East at the town during a police operation. Investigations continue.

A 40-year-old man working for the Namibia Defence Force's anti-poaching unit at the Etosha National Park committed suicide on Friday in the park, near Luidrink Camp.

Haikali said it is alleged that the soldier, identified as Junias Sakaria, arrived at the camp on Wednesday, 3 January, at about 21h00, and overnighted at the camp with his colleagues.

"On Thursday at around 14h00, the deceased disappeared from the camp and never returned. On Friday, at about 07h00, his colleagues started to search for him, and only came upon his body hanging by a rope from a tree in the nearby bush. He did not leave a suicide note," she said.

His next of kin have been informed and police investigations continue.