9 January 2018

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Casablanca - Malawian FM Holds Talks With Employers' Association Officials

Casablanca — Malawian Foreign minister Emmanuel Fabiano held, in Casablanca, talks with chairman of Africa and South-South relations commission of the Moroccan Employers' Association (CGEM), Abdou Diop.

The talks between Fabiano, who is leading a large delegation on a working visit to Morocco, and Diop took place last Friday in the presence of several employers, members of the Association, operating in the leather industry, agribusiness, aquaculture and micro-finance, said a statement by CGEM received on Monday by MAP.

During this meeting, Diop stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, given the fact that trade between Morocco and Malawi is below potential.

He also underlined the need to set up adequate mechanisms in order to promote the development of partnerships between the two business communities, notably the establishment of a business council and the holding of sectoral meetings.

For his part, Fabiano highlighted his country's various growth sectors, which can benefit from Morocco's know-how and expertise, notably sustainable development, transformation of agri-food and fisheries products as well as the financing of projects.

The Malawian official also invited CGEM to mobilize its members for the holding of a bilateral economic forum in his country.

