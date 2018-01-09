7 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Declares a Special Official Funeral for Professor Kgositsile

President Jacob Zuma has declared a Special Official Funeral for the late highly respected author and poet, Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile, a renowned veteran activist and a giant of the liberation struggle who passed away on Wednesday, 3 January 2018.

The Special Official Funeral category is for distinguished persons specifically designated by the President of the Republic.

Professor Kgositsile was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa's second National Poet Laureate after the first National Poet Laureate Professor Mazisi Kunene. He was also a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature.

The President has once again expressed his deep condolences to the family of Professor Kgositsile.

President Zuma has ordered that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country on Tuesday, 16 January 2018, the day of the funeral.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral.

The Department of Arts and Culture and the Kgositsile family will communicate further details of the Special Official Funeral.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

