Namibia: Five Die in Car Accident in Zambezi

FIVE people perished while three others were injured in a car accident on the Linyanti-Katima Mulilo road yesterday.

The deceased were identified as Mukusi Masule (71), Linda Maata (21), Kasanga Isaack (19) and Mubita Ndozu (age unknown). The fifth victim is yet to be identified. The incident happened at around 10h20.

Police yesterday said the rear right tyre of the vehicle, carrying eight passengers, burst, causing the driver to lose control and the car overturning.

The driver, who is in a stable condition, was identified as Chillinda Allen (33), and will be charged with culpable homicide, reckless and negligent driving, and driving without a legal driving licence. The other two victims, who are in a critical condition, were identified as Ronica Kachana (22), who is pregnant, and Mukusi Masule (13).

They are admitted at the Katima Mulilo State Hospital.

Zambezi regional crime investigations coordinator, deputy commissioner Evans Simasiku confirmed the accident, stating that the eight passengers along with the driver were coming from the Linyanti area and heading to Katima Mulilo when the accident happened.

"The driver, according to our estimations, drove 790 metres without realising that he was having a flat tyre. This led to him losing control of the vehicle and overturning four times. Looking at further causes of the accident, we realised that the vehicle was overloaded with people and goods.

Legally, this vehicle is only allowed to carry seven passengers. But in this case, it was carrying eight," Simasiku observed.

He thus advised passengers to be responsible for their lives, and to ensure that they look at the condition of a car before getting on the road, as well as to ensure that drivers limit their speed.

"As a passenger travelling in a public transport vehicle, it is your right to tell the driver to slow down if he is speeding in order not to compromise your life. The drivers should also drive with caution as they are carrying other people. They should not just look at the amount of money they will make in a day, and also ensure that their cars are in a good condition," he stressed.

Simasiku further appealed to the public or family members to come forward and help them identify the fifth victim if they know of a male person who was travelling from that area.