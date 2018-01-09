South Africa: Western Cape Education On Deadline for Applications for Re-Marking or Re-Checking Scripts, and Writing of Supplementary Exams

press release

Deadline for applications for re-marking or re-checking scripts, and to write supplementary exams is Friday, 19th January 2018

While many candidates are celebrating their success in the 2017 National Senior Certificate examinations, there are candidates who did not receive the results that they had hoped to achieve.

A total of 7 477 candidates qualify to write the Supplementary examinations, presenting them with another opportunity to pass their NSC.

For the learners who did not pass their NSC nor qualify to write the Supplementary exams, there is still the opportunity to apply to write the NSC at the end of 2018 as a repeater candidate.

Candidates also now have the opportunity to have their scripts re-marked or re-checked or to view their scripts.

Details on how to apply for a re-mark, re-check or the supplementary exams are as follows:

Supplementary Examinations

Candidates qualify to write supplementary examinations if the following apply:

they still need a maximum of two of their subjects to pass

they were unable to write for medical reasons (the candidate would need to attach a medical certificate report from their doctor)

there was a death in their immediate family, or other special reasons why they could not write

they provide evidence that they need a better result to qualify to study at university or college, or to meet requirements for a specialist field of study or work.

Application forms and additional information can be found on the WCED website (https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/ - click on "NSC Exam Results 2017").

Friday, 19 January 2018 is the closing date for applications to write supplementary examinations in February and March, as well as applications for re-marking, re-checking and viewing scripts.

Re-marking of scripts

Candidates can also apply to have their scripts re-marked for subjects they have failed or where they did not obtain the results they needed for specific purposes - for example - to obtain a bursary or satisfy university requirements.

The department will also consider applications for re-marking of scripts if there is a difference of at least two levels of achievement between marks awarded by the school in the September examinations and the 2017 NSC results.

The fee for re-marking of scripts is R98 per subject.

Re-checking of scripts

Candidates may apply for their scripts to be checked to ensure that all answers have been marked, and that the marks have been added and processed correctly. The fee for the re-checking of scripts is R23 per subject and is non-refundable.

Applicants will be notified by letter about the results of the re-checking of scripts. Where applicable, an amended Advice of Results will be issued.

Viewing of scripts

If not satisfied with the outcome of a re-mark, candidates may apply for the viewing of their scripts at R192.00 per subject.

A written request must be submitted within fourteen (14) days after the official release of the re-mark results.

Refunding of re-marking fee

The WCED will refund re-marking fees in the following cases:

The candidate passes a subject or subjects which he or she initially failed; or

The candidate is awarded marks that improve the result in a subject by at least one level of achievement.

The department will refund the fees in these cases once it has completed the re-marking process for all subjects. Candidates must therefore keep their receipts for these fees in a safe place.

Where a refund is necessary an original BAS form must be completed by the candidate. This form may be downloaded from the WCED website and may be posted, hand delivered or emailed to the Department for processing.

Application forms

The forms for the re-marking and re-checking of scripts can be obtained on the WCED website (https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/ - click on "NSC Exam Results 2017").

Application for re-marking or re-checking must be made on the prescribed forms. Separate forms must be submitted for re-checking and re-marking of examination scripts.

Re-marking, re-checking and viewing fees can be paid directly into the Department's bank account (see details on the application form). Payments can also be made electronically by means of an EFT. The proof of payment, as well as the completed application documents, must be emailed to ExamMarking@westerncape.gov.za

Candidates may also submit applications by hand at the WCED Head Office in Cape Town (Client Services Division, 2nd Floor, Grand Central Building, Lower Parliament Street, Cape Town) or via post to:

Head: Education

Attention: Mr Mark Cameron

Western Cape Education Department

Private Bag X9114

CAPE TOWN

8000

Enquiries:

Candidates can access all the forms required from the website (https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/- click on "NSC Exam Results 2017").

Candidates may also request the forms via the following telephone numbers and email addresses:

Nompumelelo Kanase

Tel: 021 467 2952

E-mail: Nompumelelo.kanase@westerncape.gov.za

Keith Darvel

Tel: 021 467 2992

E-mail: Keith.Darvel@westerncape.gov.za

Norman Riddles

Tel: 021 467 2495

E-mail: Norman.Riddles@westerncape.gov.za

I urge all these candidates to make use of these opportunities and put in their best effort to obtain their National Senior Certificate.

The department will notify applicants by letter about the results of the re-marking or re-checking of scripts before 15 March 2018. Where applicable, an amended Advice of Results will be issued.

Debbie Schäfer

Western Cape Minister of Education

Western Cape Government

Issued by: Western Cape Education