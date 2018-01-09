Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Must Ensure Credible Polls - Ziyambi

Zanu-PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi has encouraged party members to act in a manner that does not discredit this year's harmonised elections.

Addressing the Zanu-PF provincial joint council, which comprised 40 members each from the three party wings in Chinhoyi at the weekend, Cde Ziyambi said the country needed to hold free, fair and credible elections. The revolutionary party, he said, was supposed to come up with programmes that bear fruit ahead of this year's elections.

"We need mechanisms that will ensure that our party wins resoundingly in free, fair and credible elections. As the provincial chairman, I am willing to work with everyone. Let us come up with programmes that target every wing in the party to ensure we have the much-needed votes to enable us to win resoundingly in the upcoming elections," he said.

Cde Ziyambi, who is also the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, reassured the outside world that Zimbabwe was more than prepared to hold free and fair elections as promised by President Mnangagwa.

In his New Year's address, the President said this year was going to be the year of credible, free and fair elections. He said the elections were supposed to usher in a new political era in the country that would attract the much-needed foreign and international investment.

"As the minister responsible for justice in this country, I advise the President and it is also my duty to see that our country holds free and fair elections," said Cde Ziyambi. "Our elections should not be tainted." Cde Ziyambi said the outcome of the elections should create an environment conducive for investment. The party leadership, he said, set the tone for the elections and violence should never be associated with the party.

"We know that we are going to win the elections, but any acts on our part can taint that win," he said. "Those who engage in violence in the name of the party will be dealt with in terms of the law. We will disown you if you act in ways that do not make the elections free, fair and credible."

In all that party members do, Cde Ziyambi said, they should always heed President Mnangagwa's call not to taint the elections. Cde Ziyambi said party members blamed Government when the economy did not perform after they unilaterally acted in ways that discredited elections. He called on the party to meticulously restructure its cell structures.Cde Ziyambi said party members should desist from divisive slogans and hero worshipping.

"Our President has been very clear about the fact that he does not want to be hero worshipped Our slogans should no longer be about denigrating others," he said.