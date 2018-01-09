South Africa: North West Legislature Congratulates Matric Class of 2017

press release

North West Legislature Education Committee Congratulates North West Matric Class of 2017 on Acquiring 82,1%.

The North West Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Education and Sports Development, Arts, Culture and Traditional led by Hon. Gaoage Molapisi has congratulated the North West Matric Class of 2017 on acquiring 82,1 % in the 2017 matric results and forth position nationally. Hon. Molapisi has also commended the department and teachers for the good work.

"Although we congratulate them on the good work done, the Committee is concerned about the 3,4 percent decline from the 2016 results where the province acquired 85,5 %. The Committee will hold a meeting with the department to solicit plans on how to improve the results and to ensure that we move from our current position to position 3 in 2018 with the aim of getting to position 1," said Hon. Molapisi.

He also said the department must also account on how over 35 000 learners enrolled for matric in 2017 but only over 30 000 set for examinations. "We need to know on what happened to the 5000 learners who did not write exams and how the department will resolve the problem of matric learner drop outs," said Hon. Molapisi.

