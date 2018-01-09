Zambia: NCC Shuts 150 Trading Areas

THE Ndola City Council (NCC) has closed more than 150 trading areas in Masala trading area following inspections carried out between Friday and Sunday.

NCC public relations manager Tilyenji Mwanza said in an interview that among the trading places that were closed are bars and restaurants for having unsanitary conditions which included no running water, poor toilets and trading without licenses.

Ms Mwanza noted that since the outbreak Ndola district had recorded three cumulative cases with the last patient having been discharged.

She said despite the district not recording any new cases , the Local Authority in partnership with the Ministry of Health were taking a sporadic approach by intensifying inspections of bars and restaurants .

She said management and various stake holders were still sitting down to address the issue of street vending and would within the week move in to relocate the vendors but appealed to the vendors association to find a solution before the Local Authority could do so.

Ms Mwanza said the Local Authority was working with the Zambia National Service (ZNS) who had donated two trucks and also thanked the Somalian community who donated two tipper trucks to use during the exercise.

She, however, called on other stakeholders to come on board as the council still needed lime and other cleaning material for the exercise.

Masala ward councilor Andronicus Pyoka embarked on a cleaning up exercise in Main Mine Masala market to supplement Government's efforts in combating cholera.

Ms Pyoka said she had engaged the traders on the cleaning exercise to encourage the traders' trade in a conducive environment.

She said the response from residents and the traders was overwhelming

Meanwhile, Kasama Municipal Council (KMC) has given vendors an ultimatum to vacate the streets and move to designated places.

KMC public relations officer Nancy Chenga said in a statement that the Local Authority had done an assessment on markets such as Chikumanino, TAZARA, New Town and Chiba where the vendors have to move to as there was enough space. And the Kabwe Municipal Council (KMC) has shut down all bars and restaurants in 14 areas affected by cholera.

The council has also closed Chitanda Houses which houses the Zambia Daily Mail and and MUVI TV among other institutions.

KMC assistant public relations manager Mumba Mafwenko said in an interview yesterday that the bars and restaurants were closed over the weekend.

Ms Mafwenko named the affected areas as Katondo, Makululu, Kawama, C-Gate, Kamakuti, Abdu and Nakoli.

Others are Shamabanse, Kamushanga, Makwati, Mukobeko, Waya, Kaputula and Natuseko. "Therefore, all licences and permits in these affected areas have been suspended and those found operating will be prosecuted," Ms Mafwenko said.

Ms Mafwenko warned members of the public against patronising the closed bars and restaurants to help stop the cholera pandemic.

She however, said the owners of the closed business entities would be availed with further information on the way forward after the situation was assessed.

Ms Mafwenko said that KMC would continue to inspect townships in the district and ensure that human life was protected from cholera.

Since the outbreak of cholera in the country at least more than 2, 148 cases have been recorded with Central province having not less than 20 cases.