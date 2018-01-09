South Africa: Hoërskool Overvaal Admissions Case Postponed

An urgent application, lodged by Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging, over a Gauteng education department decision forcing it to accept an additional 55 pupils, has been postponed.

The school, which is an Afrikaans medium of instruction school, has claimed that it is full and cannot accommodate the 55 pupils. It turned to the court for relief.

However, the department has rubbished the claims and said there was evidence which showed that the school has the space and that students were denied places based on their language preference.

The school's governing body filed a lengthy affidavit on Tuesday in which it has replied to the department's claims.

As a result, the department's advocate, Kumbira Toma, asked for a four-day postponement to study the submissions.

Judge Bill Prinsloo gave the department two days, but warned that the application was urgent and that recourse was needed as soon as possible.

"This is the sort of case where there must be a result, one way or the other, as soon as possible so everyone knows where he or she stands," Prinsloo said as he postponed the matter.

Gauteng department of education spokesperson Steve Mabona said they could not understand why the school has refused to take in the pupils, adding that the department offered to arrange an educator and learning material.

"We don't understand the resistance to accommodate other learners," he said.

Outside of court, parents said they were forced to take their children to schools situated further away, as a result of the school's refusal to accept them.

They said the high school covered children living in about six suburbs and added that it was costly to send their children to schools further away.

A parent and the chairperson of the transformation committee of Overvaal, Thloriso Mofokeng, said it was unfair that their children should wake up earlier to make their way to a school that is further away from their home.

