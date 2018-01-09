South Africa: Case Postponed for Man Who Allegedly Killed Two Alleged Gang Members

The case against a man, who appeared at the Schweizer Reneke Magistrate's Court in the North West on Monday in connection with a double murder, has been postponed for a week.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani told News24 that the man will appear in court on January 15 when his bail application is expected to be heard.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in Ipelegeng, North West on Saturday after he allegedly shot two men, aged 23 and 30, on Saturday morning. The men died on the scene.

Funani said the victims were believed to be members of a gang known as SVK.

The men had attended a funeral of a member of their gang and decided to go to another extension in the area, Funani added.

"It is not [clear] the reason why they went to the [man's] shack where a fight [apparently] ensued. The [man] allegedly took out a firearm and shot at the pair, who died on the scene," read a statement.

Community members chased the man, who ran to the police station and was subsequently arrested.

Provincial commissioner of the North West, Baile Motswenyane, condemned community members from taking the law into their own hands.

Source: News24