9 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Case Postponed for Man Who Allegedly Killed Two Alleged Gang Members

Tagged:

Related Topics

The case against a man, who appeared at the Schweizer Reneke Magistrate's Court in the North West on Monday in connection with a double murder, has been postponed for a week.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani told News24 that the man will appear in court on January 15 when his bail application is expected to be heard.

The 42-year-old man was arrested in Ipelegeng, North West on Saturday after he allegedly shot two men, aged 23 and 30, on Saturday morning. The men died on the scene.

Funani said the victims were believed to be members of a gang known as SVK.

The men had attended a funeral of a member of their gang and decided to go to another extension in the area, Funani added.

"It is not [clear] the reason why they went to the [man's] shack where a fight [apparently] ensued. The [man] allegedly took out a firearm and shot at the pair, who died on the scene," read a statement.

Community members chased the man, who ran to the police station and was subsequently arrested.

Provincial commissioner of the North West, Baile Motswenyane, condemned community members from taking the law into their own hands.

Source: News24

South Africa

It's Not a Matter of If, but When Zuma Goes - NEC Sources

It is now up to President Jacob Zuma to decide whether he wants a "messy" exit that could see him consigned to the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.