THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) says the proposed introduction of a foreign coach to the national sevens team is not meant to replace the Musonda Kaminsa-led bench but to simply re-inforce it.

The Zambian rugby fraternity has been thrown into a fight following news that the RG Sports Management (RGSM) was looking to bring in a foreign coach to replace the current bench.

RGSM has been given the right to market the Zambia 7s team and with Zambia qualifying to the 2018 Commonwealth Games, the stakes for the team have risen.

But the ZRU through General Secretary Francis Chitambo said yesterday that the anticipated arrival of a foreign coach was meant to support the already existing coaching bench.

He refused to name the coach being courted but word making the rounds is that trainer is coming from South Africa.

He said this issue and many others would be tabled during the non-elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for this month but that dates are yet to be set.

Chitambo stated that the meeting would review the 2017 performance and lay down the plan for the 2018 rugby season including the approval of the 2018 league fixtures.

"As a union we have received a proposal about a named foreign coach who would be brought in to support our coaching bench and not to replace it. We need to improve, build and support the coaches we have in order to sustain success.

"So the issue of replacing Kaminsa or (Willie) Magasa is neither here nor there," Chitambo said.

He revealed that RGSM had hinted to the ZRU that theywanted to maintain the Musonda Kaminsa-led technical bench that workedhard to qualify the team to this year's Goad Coast Commonwealth Gamesin Australia.

And RGSM Director Ronnel Armengol people behind rumours of replacing the two coaches just want to rock the boat.

"Because of such rumours, that's why I don't want to make any officialstatement until the union and RGSM is aligned. I don't wantunnecessary misunderstandings that could trigger negativerepercussions. I want Zambia rugby to be as united as possible so wecan grow as a sport. We have so much talent in the country that is notbeing exposed," he said.

He said his team has a good working relationship with ZRU.

He said the two parties' mission was to team up in building rugby inthe country and that if RGSM messes up, the union would also feel theheat.

He said the pair will plan together as combined headsavoid unnecessary mistakes in running the sport.