Zambia: North DCs Asked to Set Up Cholera Preparedness Committees

NORTHERN Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has directed all 11 district commissioners in the province to set up epidemic preparedness committees in the fight against cholera.

Mr Kamaga has also called on Chambishi Water and Sewerage Company (CWSC) to provide sufficient water in all areas that are not serviced and are prone to contacting diseases.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mr Kamaga said with the growing fear of an outbreak of the disease in other parts of the county, there was need for stringent measures to be considered before the province becomes a victim.

"Yes we are seeing this cholera moving from town to town, province to province and this is why I have directed all my district commissioners in the 11 districts to immediately set up epidemic preparedness committees and submit them on Friday during the provincial meeting," Mr Kamaga said.

"As Government we are more than ready and committed to fight this spread as it can be seen through various recommendations and decisions we are making, so let these DCs hold a meeting tomorrow with stakeholders and make recommendations we can implement so as not to be victims."

The permanent secretary added that the provincial health office must also begin talks for the epidemic exercise.

He said the province was, however, more than ready to contain the disease as all stakeholders had been engaged.

Mr Kamanga said the districts had embarked on a massive cleaning exercise to encourage good hygiene.

He said for Mpulungu District, being prone to cholera, the water utility company should consider it priority in providing safe drinking water.

Mr Kamanga urged residents to remain hygienic and avoid groupings as directed by the Government.