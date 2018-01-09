9 January 2018

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: North DCs Asked to Set Up Cholera Preparedness Committees

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Esther Ng'andu

NORTHERN Province Permanent Secretary Elias Kamanga has directed all 11 district commissioners in the province to set up epidemic preparedness committees in the fight against cholera.

Mr Kamaga has also called on Chambishi Water and Sewerage Company (CWSC) to provide sufficient water in all areas that are not serviced and are prone to contacting diseases.

Speaking in an interview yesterday, Mr Kamaga said with the growing fear of an outbreak of the disease in other parts of the county, there was need for stringent measures to be considered before the province becomes a victim.

"Yes we are seeing this cholera moving from town to town, province to province and this is why I have directed all my district commissioners in the 11 districts to immediately set up epidemic preparedness committees and submit them on Friday during the provincial meeting," Mr Kamaga said.

"As Government we are more than ready and committed to fight this spread as it can be seen through various recommendations and decisions we are making, so let these DCs hold a meeting tomorrow with stakeholders and make recommendations we can implement so as not to be victims."

The permanent secretary added that the provincial health office must also begin talks for the epidemic exercise.

He said the province was, however, more than ready to contain the disease as all stakeholders had been engaged.

Mr Kamanga said the districts had embarked on a massive cleaning exercise to encourage good hygiene.

He said for Mpulungu District, being prone to cholera, the water utility company should consider it priority in providing safe drinking water.

Mr Kamanga urged residents to remain hygienic and avoid groupings as directed by the Government.

Zambia

Chitabo Takes JCC On

High Court judge Mwila Chitabo took the bull by its horns by saying that the Judicial Complaints Commission should be… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.