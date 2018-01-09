South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Hosts President Kenyatta of Kenya, 11 Jan

press release

President Jacob Zuma will, on Thursday, 11 January 2018, hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya at Dr John Dube residence in Durban.

President Kenyatta is on his first Working Visit to South Africa since his inauguration on 28 November 2017.

South Africa and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds.

South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security. Numerous South African companies have a presence in Kenya. They operate in sectors such as banking, insurance, accountancy, pharmaceuticals, retail, tourism and engineering.

The two Heads of State will also share perspectives on various issues of mutual importance, such as continental and international developments.

Issued by: The Presidency