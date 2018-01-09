9 January 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Jacob Zuma Hosts President Kenyatta of Kenya, 11 Jan

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Jacob Zuma will, on Thursday, 11 January 2018, hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya at Dr John Dube residence in Durban.

President Kenyatta is on his first Working Visit to South Africa since his inauguration on 28 November 2017.

South Africa and Kenya enjoy very warm bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and political bonds.

South Africa is a strategic partner of Kenya in many areas, particularly trade and security. Numerous South African companies have a presence in Kenya. They operate in sectors such as banking, insurance, accountancy, pharmaceuticals, retail, tourism and engineering.

The two Heads of State will also share perspectives on various issues of mutual importance, such as continental and international developments.

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

It's Not a Matter of If, but When Zuma Goes - NEC Sources

It is now up to President Jacob Zuma to decide whether he wants a "messy" exit that could see him consigned to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.