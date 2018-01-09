Namibia: The Missing American's Last Tracks

ALL options are on the table when it comes to the fate of American Mark Mokosso, who disappeared in the Brandberg area three weeks ago.

While the police scaled down the search for him, the family remains hopeful - even if it is just for the recovery of his body.

Dehydration, injury, murder, suicide, and even a 'vanishing act' are considered. In the end, it is about closure - knowing for a fact that Mark is alive, or not.

Mark's brother, Roy Mokosso, said the last time he saw Mark was when he dropped him off at the Minneapolis airport in the US on 9 December - not having seen him any happier.

"He was so excited for this trip. It was a dream vacation. He was most excited for Etosha. The guy was enjoying his vacation, had plans, and had much more to see. Brandberg was a pit stop.

"I think he underestimated the size, got disoriented, and found himself in trouble," Roy told The Namibian.

"Nothing indicates that he wanted to do anything else except enjoy his vacation and nature, which he loves. He never made his return flight on the 23rd, and there has been no activity with his passport."

Mark checked out from a Swakopmund guest house on 15 December to go to Twyfelfontein.

On his way, he stopped at an intersection near Uis, where he spoke to some of the stone sellers, enquiring about the Brandberg, and him wanting to climb it. They directed him to the White Lady Camp.

On his way there, he stopped at Klein Brandberg - and has not been seen since.

According to Roy, Mark packed a small pack with water, a US cellphone and camera.

There was no service for his US cellphone, and there is no way to track it because it does not register on cell towers in Namibia.

He left a small compass, maps, water and his Namibian cellphone in the car. The rest of his possessions, including money, were found locked in the car.

"Knowing my brother, he had a five to six-hour drive that day, and wanted to break it up with some exercise or activity.

"He stopped near Brandberg to do some hiking, take photos and collect a few interesting rocks, but his intentions were most likely to spend three to four hours doing that so he could be back on the road to Twyfelfontein by 19h00.

"He enjoys rocks and geology, so I can see why he might have been drawn into stopping at Brandberg," said Roy after spending time in Namibia searching for Mark.

Roy said being here on the ground, he could see how someone could get confused, and the terrain looks much the same.

He also said the Klein Brandberg rock formation looks similar to many others, and it is almost impossible to judge distance in that space accurately.

"The Brandberg is so big that your distance estimation is thrown off," said Roy, who spent 23 years in the US Marines, and has had several deployments to Iraq.

"[Mark's] tracks indicate his sole purpose that day after his hike was to find his car. After that, they indicate he went to seek shelter for the night, or get a higher vantage point to see his car.

"His tracks crossed back and forth over each other on the road he thought was the one he parked on," Roy said, adding that there was no indication Mark made it back to the main road where the rental car was parked.

The vehicle was eventually removed on instruction from the police, who dismissed concerns that it not being where Mark parked it may have disoriented him.

"Everyone is baffled by his disappearance. The absence of a body makes it suspicious. I've looked for lost people in a desert environment before.

"People get dehydrated and do abnormal things, but do some basic stuff. They find main roads and stay on them, either sitting by the road, or following the road.

"If Mark had done that, he would have ended up at some farms 20-30 kilometres away.

"People also go back the way they think they would have come from, trying to retrace their steps.

"Mark would have thought to return to the direction the stone sellers were at the intersection.

"In the most dehydrated and disoriented situations, people walk in circles, shed clothing or drop things.

"Mark's tracks doubled back on themselves, but there has been no hat, shoes, backpack, nothing. Even with an animal attack, there would be something of Mark's found," said Roy.

Roy's gut feeling suggests his brother made a few errors in his decision-making on 15 December, which led to him getting lost.

"I think that based on his training and physical condition, he should have been able to figure his way out of the situation in 24-72 hours.

"The absence of any sign of him means that he either fell in the mountain looking for shelter or trying to get to an elevated position to try and see his car. Or he possibly was come upon in a weak and vulnerable state, and was taken advantage of.

"If the latter was the case, someone might not want to give up some of the things they found on him, even if they had found him and he was not alive. I would hate to think a person would kill or harm him for those things.

"I don't want to suspect that, but the lack of a body or any sign of him can only point to a fall or snake bite in the mountain, or intentional outside human interaction," Roy speculated.

There is a reward for N$50 000 for Mark's recovery, and N$150 000 for his recovery alive.

"We want to keep all options open. I would assume that people might also go directly to me on Facebook as well. The hope with the reward is that it brings out new information that ultimately leads to finding Mark, and helps us answer questions that ultimately might help with closure."

Erongo police chief, Andreas Nelumbu said the search was still on - just on a "smaller scale".

"We are still searching for leads. We lost his tracks, now we had started from the beginning to see if maybe something happened before he left his car," he noted.

Nelumbu did not wish to speculate over Mark's health, just saying three weeks in such harsh conditions were challenging to survive in, depending on water and food availability.

"It is very hot there, and one can get dehydrated easily," he said.

Besides possibly being lost and injured (even fatally), the police are not ruling out murder or suicide.

"All these are possibilities we are looking at," the officer stated.

Nelumbu said the removal of the vehicle did not play a role in Mark being lost, as his tracks never returned to the car. Instead, his tracks last suggested he may have been at a completely different location, about 20 kilometres from where the car was.

"One can get lost there easily. It is very vast; even if you think you know the area," he added.

As for the reward, Nelumbu said "reward or no reward"; the police are urging anyone with information to assist.