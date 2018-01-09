Namibia: Analysts Predict Negative Growth for Domestic Economy

ANALYSTS argued that the domestic economy might not experience any growth during the 2017 period, despite the Bank of Namibia expecting growth of 0,6%.

Speaking to The Namibian, Capricorn Group's economic analyst, Claudia Boamah, said average growth in 2017 was, based on the first three quarters, -1,6%. When considering that the factors which caused the slowdown are still in play, it would be fortunate if the economy shows any growth at all for 2017, she added.

The main causes of the slowdown were contractions in the construction, water and electricity, wholesale and retail trade and fishing sectors.

Boamah noted that the contraction in the construction sector was the most notable at 36,9%, while the other detractors shrunk by -5,5%, -4,4% and -1,3%, respectively.

"The third quarter of last year marked the seventh in a row of negative growth in the construction sector. Although the value of buildings completed rose in each quarter of 2017, the decrease in government expenditure on construction had a larger impact on that sector's overall performance," she added.

Boamah stressed that the wholesale and retail trade sector's performance is reflective of lower consumption, both from households and the government, while the temporary closure of two power stations (Van Eck and Paratus) led to higher imports of electricity during last year, and can account for the poor performance in the utilities sector.

However, global factors such as the bullish commodity markets and an improvement in the economies of Namibia's trading partners should translate into better prospects for the Namibian economy in 2018/2019.

The recovery in demand for commodities which was expected in 2017 is finally coming through this year, with construction projects and manufacturing on the rise in advanced economies.

"Tourism should also pick up as unemployment recedes in some countries, causing an improvement in their standard of living and resurgence in demand for travel. The improvement in global trade conditions fortunately coincides with the increase in domestic diamond and uranium production. Agriculture also stands to make a positive contribution as the drought conditions of 2016/17 clear up. Therefore, the outlook beyond 2017 is much more optimistic. Growth for 2018 could be around 1,5% for 2018, and 2,5% in 2019," Boamah noted.

An analyst at Simonis Storm Securities, Megameno Shetunyenga, revised growth for 2017 to -0,3% from 0,5% which was previously estimated, and projected growth at 2,2% and 2,4% in 2018 and 2019, respectively. The downward revision was prompted by a continuous slowdown in the construction sector.

"Due to expected better rainfall in 2018, agriculture is set to improve, going forward. Growth is also expected from mining (expected further increase in production and commodity prices that started to tick up), manufacturing (as a downstream for mining and agriculture), and the tourism (weaker rand and airlines introduced) sector.

As for depressed sectors, the construction sector will remain a drag on GDP, as government reduced the budget for capital expenditure," he said.

Shetunyenga added that Namibia is stuck in structural problems such as high unemployment (specifically youth unemployment), a shrinking private sector, the over-regulation of many industries, excessive increase in overall debt, and a lack of skills that is a drag on economic growth and widening the income gap.

He said they only foresee a turnaround once government takes a firm stand on fiscal consolidation and policies that are pro-growth, as fiscal discipline needs to be exercised.

"Low growth is very concerning, especially in that you have debt that is growing at a higher pace than the economy. It is unsustainable in the long run, and we should be worried. It is mainly attributed to the reduction in government spending in certain sectors (government has grown to be a greater player in the economy), and the shrinking private sector," Shetunyenga stated.

SMEs Compete managing director, Danny Meyer stressed that the public and private sectors had better realise fast that 2018 will not be an easy year, and must thus prepare accordingly by rigidly adhering to budgets, avoid unplanned or unbudgeted expenditure, cost over-runs, and also focus on the elimination of wastage.

He added that inefficiency in service delivery is not the preserve of the public sector, and a shake-up is also needed in the private sector.

"Institutions and organisations must hold back on grandiose projects, those nice-to-have but just not possible to fund at this time. Curtail wastage and duplication, and generally become more efficient. Efficiency and productivity must be placed high on the agendas of both sectors. Consumers, too, must curtail expenditure and wastage. Although borrowing is easy, the problem lies in paying back. Dark clouds hang over the nation, so sacrifices and good sense must be guiding principles, moving forward," he said.