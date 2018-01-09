Namibia: Electrical Innovator Represents Namibia Internationally

In mid-2017, young Namibian Pedro da Fonseca went to Business and Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) to patent his new invention NamLux streetlight.

NamLux is an LED bulb that is not only brighter but more efficient, longer lasting and reduces the usage of energy consumption as it requires minimal power for operation. Another feature of the retrofit is that it is designed to fit into the current streetlights that Windhoek has, making it easy to refit and without hassle to replace the entire light, thus saving in installation costs.

Upon reading his patent documents and papers, Peter Naphtali and Ainna Kaundu from Bipa called him and asked if he was willing to be entered under AICO - African Inventors Corporation Organisation - as a Namibian inventor as they are looking for African Inventors to promote within Africa.

"I was grateful to this opportunity and agreed. A few weeks later, I was contacted by AICO officials for more info into my invention and after careful review of my work, they included me in their September newsletter which is shared across different parts of Africa," he said.

Da Fonseca said he received a lot of replies as a few countries such as Lybia, Zambia and Zimbabwe were interested in the project, he said.

AICO then notified him that they have chosen him and his invention to represent Namibia as well as be their African ambassador at the Seoul International Inventors Fair 2017.

"I was then assisted by Bipa boss Andima and their very competent staff with funding from Bipa and assistance with my Visa application was made smoother when the ministry of international affairs was also lenient enough to liase between the two governments for my application to be successful," he said.

He said he the travelled to Seoul on short notice but managed to arrive on time and still get away with two floor awards for best invention in his category of electrical and an award of excellence.

The event took place between 30 November and 3 December 2017 at the COEX exhibition hall in Gangnam, Seoul, South Korea.

Through his company, Black Gold Engineering, Da Fonseca said he is in need of capital investment and a partnership where an investor would join the company as a silent partner guiding them from the inside.

He said they are currently offering 20% shares in the business, which will pay out its shares at quarterly intervals.

"LEDs are widely used for lighting in electronic devices, motor vehicles, traffic lights and now our recently launched NamLuxTM LED streetlights. NamLuxTM LED has the potential to achieve market dominance due to their high efficiency and low energy consumption," he said.

Da Fonseca said they offer this amazing product in hopes of creating an enormous energy saving campaign within Africa.

"Our aim is to help alleviate power losses faced by electrical suppliers," he said.

The benefits of NamLuxTM, he said, include low energy consumption, reduced costs, zero to no maintenance, no change in the current set-up of streetlights Retrofit capabilities, customer satisfaction due to improved lighting, upgrade to new international standards (LED Technology) as well as 60% to 80% guaranteed savings on power.