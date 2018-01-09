South Africa: Newsflash - I'm Certainly Not Distracted, Says Cape Town Mayor De Lille Amid Water Crisis

analysis

Embattled Cape Town Mayor, Patricia de Lille, gave an update on the drought crisis on Tuesday. By LEILA DOUGAN.

De Lille said that the city is on track with water augmentation schemes, which are expected to deliver additional water to the drought-stricken city.

At a media briefing today, she attempted to address concerns about a proposed drought charge in order to raise money for the various augmentation projects.

She said 464,216 of the total 707,814 households will be affected and of these, just over 50,000 will pay more than R150 per month. "The majority will pay less than R47 per month," she says.

The briefing was told that 45,000 public comments regarding the charge have already been received by the city, and the date has been further extended to Monday, 15 January 2018.

The mayor stressed that even though additional water is set to come online in the coming weeks and months, residents must continue to reduce consumption in order to prevent Day Zero, which is expected to be as early as 22 April.

The situation is dire. Dams are sitting at a critical 29.7% with only 19.7% of this water being usable. Residents are using well over the 500...