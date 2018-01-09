8 January 2018

Government of the Gambia (Banjul)

Gambia: President Re-Deployed Secretary General

His Excellency, Mr Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia, has with effect from today, 8th January made the following re-deployment.

Mr Dawda D.Fadera, Secretary General and Head of Civil Service has been re-deployed to the Foreign Service and appointed as Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to Washington, the United States of America.

In the similar vein, Honourable Habib Saihou Drammeh has also been re-deployed to the Office of the President and appointed Secretary General and Head of the Civil Service, while Mr Ebrima M. Ballow has been appointed Minister of Interior. In the meantime Mr Bakary Sanyang has been appointed as Governor, Western region to replace Mr. Mballow.

