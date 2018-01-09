Liberia: Battle for Legislature Leadership

The two most powerful position within the legislature is up for contest Monday, Jan. 15 at the Capitol in Monrovia. Sixty-six of the newly elected 73 members of the House of Representatives have been certificated and are set to decide who will be the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House. Senators will also vote the same day to elect new President pro tempore.

Maryland county Representative Bhofal Chambers and Grand Kru County Fonati Koffa could go head-to- head for the speakership.

In the Senate Lofa County Senator, Steve Zargo has declared ambition to be the next Pro-Tempore.

Current Senate Pro-Tempore Armah Zolu Jallah's tenure will be expired this January of 2018.

Senator Zargo making his desire known Monday, January 8, 2018, at the Capital Building, implored voting colleagues to vote him not only because he is qualified for the post, but also to ensure political geographical balance leadership under President-elect George Manneh Weah led administration.

He informed reporters that President-elect George Weah who arguably hailed from Grand Kru County, has reportedly endorsed Maryland County Senator, Representative Bhofal Chambers for the 54th Speaker position - and if all goes well, Maryland, Bong, Grand Kru, will produce the next leadership.

"We have to geographically balance this country in this critical period of our country history" he said.

The Chairman on Defense, Security, Intelligence and Veteran Affairs begged his colleagues to elect Lofa County's lone candidate for the Pro-tempore post in the ensuring election with vow to improve the security sector among other developments.

"If I did serve you well as chair on Defense, Security, Intelligence &Veteran Affairs, I appeal to your conscience to elect me as your next pro-tempore," he said.

Senator Zargo promised if elected Senator Pro-tempore, he will ensure the first branch of government undergo comprehensive reform process that would requires the total involvement of all staffers and employees of the Senate.

"There is no better time and period to unit ourselves, the Legislature, than now. If we must lead, we must lead exemplarily and not to repeat the wrong of the past.

"We will rebrand the image of the Legislature by systems and policies to reclaim the public trust and confidence and respect that we deserve as individual and collectively as an institution" he said.