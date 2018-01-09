Sierra Leone: Accused Remanded for Destroying NEC Voters' Materials

Magistrate Santigie Ibrahim Bangura of the Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No. 1 has remanded three persons at the Pademba Road Male Correctional Centre in Freetown for destroying National Electoral Commission (NEC) voters' materials.

The accused were before the court on two counts of prohibition of interference with voting materials and obstruction contrary to section 107 and 18 (2) of the Electoral Act of 2002.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant 4513 Sellu Tap alleges that the accused on Friday, 29th December, 2017 at Shengbe Pieh School, Hamilton village in the Western Area Rural District, destroyed voting materials, voting registration (FVRS) stamp pad, ballot papers and other items.

The accused were not represented by a lawyer.

Magistrate Bangura adjourned the matter to 9th January.