Sierra Leone: PPRC Issues 48 Hours Ultimatum to Musa Tarawally

The Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) has issued a stern warning to new political parties that have not conformed to the provisions of the Act that created the commission.

In press release issued yesterday by the commission, it demanded that the presidential candidate of Citizens Democratic Party (CDP), Musa Tarawallie, bring down all posters and billboards emblazoned with the word "Allah is one" and any other picture depicting terrorism/religious intolerance within forty-eight hours.

The sacked Minister of Lands and Country Planning under the ruling All Peoples Congress has since parted company with his former party to lead the relatively known new party.

He was relieved of his duties in December 2015, pending investigations for alleged dubious land transactions, according to a release from State House.

In December last year, he was picked up for interrogation by the Criminal Investigations Department in Freetown and detained for few days, but subsequently released without being charged.

The commission also issued strict warning to former Vice President Alhaji Samuel Sam-Sumana, who now leads the Coalition for Change Party (C4C), to desist from using the national colours - Green, White and Blue - as such contravenes the terms and conditions of their registration.

President Ernest Bai Koroma controversially relieved the democratically elected vice president of his duties in March 2015 for involving in 'anti-party activities'.

In addition, the commission also advised the National Grand Coalition (NGC) to 'harmonise' their colours and desist from using individual colours during their political activities.

The release states that the commission viewed the move as a potential recipe for chaos as it contravenes Section 13 of the Political Parties Act No. 3 of 2002.

The NGC standard bearer is Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella, who resigned from the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) to join other 'progressives' barely five months to elections.

The release, signed by the commission's chief, Justice (retired) Patrick O. Hamilton, also reminded political parties "that were yet to go to convention to act in compliance with the provisions of their party Constitution, failing which, the Commission will advise the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to reject any nomination put forward by the affected parties".