Sierra Leone: Accused Jailed for Rape, Murder

Magistrate Santigie Ibrahim Bangura of the Pademba Road Magistrates' Court No 1 has remanded one Mohamed Francis to the Male Correctional Centre for allegly raping and killing one Batty Banya.

The accused was before the court on one count of murder contrary to the law of Sierra Leone.

Superintendent of Police Mary Joe alleges that on Saturday, 16th September, 2017 at Sesay Drive via Saint Michael in Freetown, the accused unlawfully killed the victim, Batty Banya.

The victim's family was present in court, while the accused was not represented in court, and the presiding magistrate threatened to discharge the accused for want of prosecution.

The matter was adjourned to 10th January for further hearing.