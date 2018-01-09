Sierra Leone Names Squad for NWACC

Sierra Leone Cricket Association (SLCA) has named its final 14-man squad that will seek a title defence in the second edition of the Women's North West Africa Cricket Council (NWACC) tournament in Ghana from 19-23 January, 2018.

Highly motivated all-rounder, Linda Bull, will skipper the team in Accra, Ghana, while Marie Turay and Fatu Pessima of Kent Cricket Club will both be making their international debut.

Turay will be going to Accra as Sierra Leone's youngest player in the squad, while Isatu Koroma was a late inclusion after an improved batting performance in the past months during training.

Meanwhile, there was no room for Mid-West Captain, Fatmata Parkinson and Mary Sheriff as they were dropped from the squad. The two ladies were part of the squad that won the title in Gambia in 2015.

On the team selection, the Women's Head Coach, Sarah Johnson said: "The team is balanced with variety of quality bowler, batters, fielders and wicket keepers. We have series of players who are all-rounders. The mixture of teenagers and experienced players are an added advantage for us."

This year's NWACC tournament will feature host, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Nigeria, Morocco, Cameroon, Mali and Gambia

Selected Players: Linda Bull (Captain), Ann Marie Monica Kamara, Zainab Kamara, Adama Kamara, Janet Kowa, Aminata Kamara, Festina Max-Bangura, Mabinty King, Ramatu Kassim, Isatu Koroma, Fatu Pessima, Sunkarie Koroma, Marie Turay and Mabinty Sankoh