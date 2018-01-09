Sierra Leone: Kissy Koya Wins Director of Sports J6 Tournament

Kissy Koya FC were crowned champions of this year's Director of Sports, Ibrahim Bangura January 6 annual football tournament hosted at the Koya Town.

Kissy Koya FC lifted this year's title, thanks to 5-4 post game penalty shoot-out win over PEP Villa FC as both side failed to find the net in a thrilling 90 minutes action.

Unlike the inaugural tournament in 2017, this year's competition involved 12 teams, who engaged in a two weeks battle for the Le 2 Million plus a giant trophy purse, while the runners-up walked away with Le 1 Million.

According to the tournament sponsor and kingpin behind the competition, Ibrahim Bangura, January 6 is a day millions of Sierra Leoneans will never forget as it has formed part of the country's history.

He said he decided to use football to observe the day in other to captivate the minds of the people because football is loved by many people in the country and it is a tool of communication, peace- building and social interaction.

"It is obvious that people have passion for football, so we use it to gather them here this evening and it was fascinating to see our players in Koya exhibiting good football with zest and commitment to win. But in football, we have only one winner and Kissy Koya happens to be the best team in today's final," said the Director of Sports .

Deputy Minister of Sports, Ishmael Al Sankoh Conteh, thanked the Director of Sport for such an eventful competition which he said was well organised.

The Deputy Minister assured the locals that he will join hands with the Director of Sport to host more sporting activities in Makoloh and its environs.

In addition to that, the Director of Sport also donated 100 bags of Cement to the Makoloh Community Mosque for extension of the building.