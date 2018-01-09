Sierra Leone: Chericoco Seeks Fullah Support

Vice Presidential Candidate for the ruling All People's Congress (APC) last Friday (January 5) joined worshippers at the Fullah Central Mosque at Magazine Cut in Freetown to observe the Jummah prayers.

Hon. Chernoh Ramadan Marju Bah received a red carpet welcome from supporters of his party and members of the Fullah Community. As an illustrious member of the Fullah community, the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Parliament is revered among his kith and kin.

This is the second time the APC party is selecting a Fullah as their running mate, with the first in the 2002 election when President Ernest Bai Koroma appointed Abu Bakarr Jalloh as his running mate but lost.

According to the Government Spokesman Ajibu Tejan-Jalloh, Hon Bah decided to join his comrades as a sign of respect and to seek their unwavering support to ensure success in his new political journey come March 7 this year.

He described Hon. Bah as someone who is modest, humble and respectful among the Fullah community and the country as whole and helping the less fortunate across the country to be successful in society.

"This is an opportunity that has been presented to us and I want us all to make use of it by supporting your own son to be the Vice President of this country," he said.

Speaker after speaker from the Fullah Community thanked President Koroma for recognising the Fullahs and assured their son and the APC party of their full support by voting massively in the elections to ensure victory.

In his short statement, Hon. Chernoh Bah said: "I am here to hand over myself to you as your son for your support. The task ahead is for all of us. I want you to add more to the prayers you have been offering for me for success in the March 7, 2018 elections."

While recognising what they Fullah community has done for him since he entered the political arena in 2007, Hon. Bah pleaded that his elders increased their prayers for him to succeed in his bid.