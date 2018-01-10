Kenya: Senate Committee Polls Off to Smooth Start As Jubilee Dominates

Senate Committees kicked off election of chairpersons and their deputies on a smooth note with five out of the 17 committees electing their leaders Tuesday in what was a purely a Jubilee affair.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's Jubilee Party members used their numerical strength to influence the outcome of the elections with majority of the chairpersons elected unopposed.

It was however the vice-chairperson slots that elicited a contest where Jubilee's numerical strength came into play after the preferred candidates clinched their seats.

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, Embu Senator Peter Ndwiga and Nyeri Senator Emphraim Maina were all elected unopposed to chair ICT, Agriculture and Energy Committees respectively.

Trans Nzoia Senator Michael Mbitho and Nyandarua Senator Paul Mwangi were elected to head Health and Lands Committees respectively.

Jubilee's Samburu Senator Steve Lelegwe who trounced his colleague nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga by four votes to three was elected to deputize Senator Ndwiga in the Agriculture committee.

Jubilee's nominated Senator representing the youth Victor Prengei was elected to the committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources after defeating Taita Taveta Senator Johnes Mwaruma by five votes to four.

Others elected include: Senator Halake Abshiro who was elected unopposed as the Vice Chair of the ICT Committee while Jubilee' nominated Senator Seneta Mary defeated Narok Senator (ODM) Ledama Ole Kina by five votes to four to deputize Senator Maina in the energy committee.

Wajir Senator Ali Abdullahi Ibrahim (Jubilee) was elected as Vice Chair in the Health Committee after trouncing nominated Senator five votes to four.