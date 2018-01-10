Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto Downplay Split Claims in Cabinet Formation

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have downplayed reports that they are split over the formation of the Cabinet, saying outsiders are trying to divide them.

Speaking during the funeral service of three African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa bishops who died in a grisly accident at Wamumu on the Embu-Nairobi Road on December 29, the President said there were outsiders keen on dividing them.

This is after Mr Ruto and a section of Jubilee politicians maintained that they had given the President space to form his government, with the DP saying he cannot dictate to President Kenyatta who sits in the Cabinet.

POLITICIANS

He said that "as the principal assistant of the President," he was giving the President space to appoint Cabinet secretaries and form the government.

"We spent the entire 2017 on electioneering that benefited politicians. We will have short-changed Kenyans if we continue talking about issues that will benefit politicians. This is the time to discuss what will change the lives of 40 million Kenyans. We will be con artists if we keep on discussing positions," Mr Ruto said.

The DP said all Jubilee leaders were keen on helping the President to fulfil his growth agenda.

"No one has the authority to supervise the President in his constitutional mandate. We should all be ready to fulfil the transformational agenda of Jubilee," Mr Ruto said.

There have been media reports that Mr Ruto was unhappy with the Cabinet line-up released by President Kenyatta last Friday, citing his absence during the announcement as a sign of the tension.

President Kenyatta retained six CSs and nominated three new ones, leaving 13 others in limbo.

PAST

In Meru, leaders including Governor Kiraitu Murungi took the opportunity to assure the President of their support while urging him to pick someone from the region.

However, Igembe North MP Maoka Maore said the Meru would be comfortable with whoever the President finds fit to serve in the Cabinet. While hitting out at politicians for playing politics at funerals, President Kenyatta said his administration was now focused on development.

"We used to be respectful of bereaved families in the past. We should not talk politics at funerals. We will have a time for politics. We do not want to divide the people. Do not allow outsiders to cause division among you.

"You have seen people inciting divisions between me and Mr Ruto but we have stood our ground. We have left them to speak from outside," Mr Kenyatta said.

The late bishops Philip Kubai (Ntonyiri), Stanley Karuru (Igembe Central) and Moses M'Eruri (Igembe South) will be buried in church compounds within their respective dioceses.