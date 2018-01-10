Kenya: #DateOneSide - Weird Relationship Matchups for the New Year, According to KOT

Twitter community has come up with new formula for relationship matchups to help individuals seeking partners this New Year to have a smooth sail in the endeavor.

Through the hashtag #dateoneside, netizens gave opinions on common behaviour traits that will minimize chances of a couple breaking up.

For example, @ATweheyo felt that "Guys with bald heads should date girls with bald heads, solar panels one side."

@bobonna said; "This 2018, female gold diggers should date male gold diggers, miners one side pls."

@felix_lemei wrote; "Guys with large hips like women should date girls with big hips. Fanta Orange bottles one side."

@Tunga_chikwats said; "Guys with smelly feet should date girls with bad breath. Septic tanks one side."

@Matome_phyllix commented; "Side chicks must date side niggaz... Secret Services one side."

@Moshebi_Thulo tweeted; "Sugar daddies and sugar mommies... Diabetes one side!"

@miss_chris_tine said; "Guys with big eyes should date girls with big eyes. Eyewitnesses inside."

@Nomfundo_Khay wrote; "Psycho girls should date psycho guys 33 messages, 24 missed calls and 48 voicemail messages one side."

Girls with huge smiles should date guys with huge smiles

Jokers one side! #DateOneSide 😂😂#Oneside pic.twitter.com/zKyq2POhgz

- Sherline Kinyanjui (@sh3rline) January 9, 2018

School guys should date school boys.

Bookworms one side. #DateOneSide pic.twitter.com/55ocxLtuXU

- Aloyce Mkwizu (@MkwizuAloyce) January 9, 2018

Guys with dreadlocks should date ladies with dreadlocks... business community one side. #dateoneside pic.twitter.com/eUx15xzPpD

- Aleki (@therasteralex) January 9, 2018

Tall guys should date tall girls. Electric poles on one side. #DateOneSide pic.twitter.com/lTFFHxOJGT

- Micheal Lubowa (@lubowami) January 9, 2018

Those who wear Palladium boots should date those who wear Timberland boots, construction workers one side... 😂😂 lemme make it fancy, civil engineers one side...

#DateOneSide pic.twitter.com/n4KJbHk2Nq

- Smindlo'Mindlo (@MandlaShezi) January 5, 2018

#DateOneSide

90's date 90's apartheid one side😂 pic.twitter.com/I0X7nwPUv2

- IG : g.litter_boy🌼👑 (@wild_fire06) January 5, 2018

Quiet guys should date quiet girls 🤐. Moment of silence one side#DateOneSide pic.twitter.com/ZZu2ZyvPak

- Johnny Andile Mavuso (@johnnymavuso) January 5, 2018