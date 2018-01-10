The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the time table for the 2019 general elections.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on same day on February 16, 2019, INEC said while briefing journalists on Tuesday.

Governorship and state assembly elections will also hold same day on March 2, two weeks after the presidential election. The elections into Abuja Area Councils also hold on March 2.

The umpire said primaries for presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on August 18.

However, after the primaries, campaigns only start formally on November 18, INEC said.

Campaigns for the governorship and state assemblies are scheduled to commence on December the 1, 2018.

More details later...