9 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: INEC Announces Timetable for 2019 Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the time table for the 2019 general elections.

The presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on same day on February 16, 2019, INEC said while briefing journalists on Tuesday.

Governorship and state assembly elections will also hold same day on March 2, two weeks after the presidential election. The elections into Abuja Area Councils also hold on March 2.

The umpire said primaries for presidential and National Assembly elections will commence on August 18.

However, after the primaries, campaigns only start formally on November 18, INEC said.

Campaigns for the governorship and state assemblies are scheduled to commence on December the 1, 2018.

More details later...

Nigeria

African Leaders Have Become More Strategic, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that African leaders have become more strategic, open-minded and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.