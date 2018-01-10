9 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Teenage Bride 'Kills' Husband in Kano

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust

The police in Kano are on the trail of a runaway bride, who allegedly poisoned her husband, Umar Sani, to death on Thursday.

The Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in the state, Magaji Majiya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday.

Mr. Majiya said the relations of the late husband reported the incident to Kofar Wambai Police station in Kano metropolis on Monday.

He said the report indicated that the deceased, who married the teenage wife two weeks ago, was allegedly poisoned on Jan. 4, and died the following day.

"After the Police received the report on the incident, they went to their matrimonial home at Yakasai quarters in Kano metropolis but found that the bride had run away," he said.

"Our men had already swung into action with a view to trailing and arresting her to face prosecution," the police spokesman said.

According to him, the command will ensure that due process is followed in the investigation in order to ascertain the circumstances that led to the dastardly act.

On the killing of a kidnapped six-year-old boy at Dabai quarters in Gwale Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Majiya said the State Security Services (SSS) had arrested the principal suspect.

"The DSS has promised to transfer the case to the state Criminals Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation, " he said.

He said as soon as investigation was completed, the suspect and all other accomplices would be charged to court.

(NAN)

Nigeria

African Leaders Have Become More Strategic, Says Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has revealed that African leaders have become more strategic, open-minded and… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.