9 January 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Undeserving Students Must Not Be Awarded Degrees, Orders Mnangangwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

The corruption that has seen underserving university students getting passes must stop because leaders are a product of an educational system in which they grew up and were nurtured, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said.

Mnangwagwa, who is also the Chancellor of all universities, said this while speaking at the inaugural meeting with vice chancellors, deans and principals held at the Harare International Conference (HICC) Tuesday.

"Educational institutions play a key role in the preservation and promotion of culture and ethical values of a society, Mangangwa said.

"The phenomenon of corruption thrives in a society where people readily forgo what is true and good in exchange for selfish interests and expedient and unscrupulously acquired wealth," he added.

"Higher learning institutions should shun and abhor nepotism and corruption and bribery in teaching research and management... ..," said Mnangagwa.

The president went onto say students, both male and female alike, must not be subjected to abuse in whatever form for higher grades.

"Learners must be free to report any cases of corruption without fear or favour and perpetrators must be brought to book," the president told the guests.

"It is incumbent upon us as all the key personnel in our educational institutions to ensure the integrity of our educations system remains intact."

Mangangwa added, "The values of honesty, transparency, accountability, responsiveness and high standards of professional ethics must be promoted, inculcated throughout every level from leaners to administrators within our educational institutions country wide."

He also urged the captains of industry to partner government in the academic transformative agenda as they are the immediate beneficiaries of a skilled workforce coming from the higher learning institutions.

The president's comments come as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission said it was investigating former First Lady, Grace Mugabe's PhD after the UZ sociology department said they were not aware how she was awarded the qualification.

Grace was caped in 2014 march to the nation's shock leading many into saying she had corruptly earned her degree.

Zimbabwe

Churches 'Rubbish' Mugabe Nephew's 'Ill-Treatment' Claims

The Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (ZACC) has reportedly rubbished claims by former president Robert Mugabe's… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.