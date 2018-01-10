Morocco to Share Its Experience in Migration With African Countries, Minister Says

Rabat — Morocco is ready to share its experience in the area of migration with African countries and to help the continent to have a common vision on this issue, Minister Delegate for Moroccans Living Abroad and Migration Affairs, Abdelkrim Benatiq, said Tuesday in Rabat.

Speaking at the closing session of the Ministerial Conference for an African Agenda on Migration, the minister said that the Kingdom is ready to share its experience so that Africa can have a common vision on migration that it will be able to defend at the international level.

Benatiq reaffirmed in this regard Morocco's readiness to collaborate with African brotherly countries in this area, noting that the Kingdom is convinced of the importance of coordination at the local, national, continental and international levels in order to better manage migratory flows.

The management of migratory flows is an international responsibility that must be shared between all the countries in the world, he pointed out, adding that the management of these flows must take in consideration respect for the dignity of migrants.

Thanks to HM King Mohammed VI, Morocco adopted a migration policy in 2013 that has enabled the regularization of the situation of migrants, he said.

The closing session of the ministerial conference for an African Agenda on Migration was attended by several African ministers and government officials.

The conference is a continuation of consultations with African partners to develop an African agenda for migration, in preparation for the upcoming AU Summit in Addis Ababa (January 2018).