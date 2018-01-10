10 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Churches 'Rubbish' Mugabe Nephew's 'Ill-Treatment' Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
Mugabe is being grossly mistreated by Mnangagwa says nephew Patrick Zhuwao.

The Zimbabwe Amalgamated Churches Council (ZACC) has reportedly rubbished claims by former president Robert Mugabe's nephew that the new government of President Emmerson Mnagagwa was "ill-treating" his uncle.

Mugabe's nephew, Patrick Zhuwao recently claimed during an interview with Voice of America that his uncle was being "ill-treated" by Mnangagwa's government.

"They are ill-treating the old man. They went to prophets and traditional healers and were told the same that they are ill-treating the old man but they failed to change, they continue to ill-treat the old man," Zhuwawo was quoted as saying

But according to the state-owned Herald newspaper, ZACC's patron Jimmy Muduvuri dismissed Zhuwao's claims, saying that Mnangagwa was a caring president.

Muduvira said that Zhuwawo was supposed to "thank government for taking care of his uncle and not confuse Zimbabweans".

Zhuwao's utterances came just a few weeks after Mnangagwa promised to look after the soon-to-be-94-year-old during his retirement.

Mnangagwa's government recently published regulations stating privileges owing to former presidents. They included a huge personal staff of cooks, waiters, gardeners and security officers, two houses, a fleet of cars and four international trips per year.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Zanu-PF Youths 'Worried' Mugabe's Nephew 'Still Has a Say in Party Structures'

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF youth league has reportedly claimed that former president Robert Mugabe's nephew Patrick… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.