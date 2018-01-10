Nigeria: NCF to Examine Rising Cases of Illegal Wildfire Trade

Lagos — The Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NFC) is set to hold its annual public lecture which is geared at gaining public support for burning environmental issues.

The Chief S.L Edu Memorial Lecture initiated by NCF, an environmental non-governmental organisation (NGO), according to the Director-General, Mr. Adeniyi Karounwi, is part of the foundation's sustainable development agenda and its contribution to nation building.

The 16th edition of the lecture, scheduled to hold next Wednesday at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), is titled, 'Combating Illegal Wildfire Trade in West Africa: The Role of Environmental Law and Governance'.

It would be presented by Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun, a Professor of Environmental Law and Policy and the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Ojo.

Karounwi, in a statement, said the theme for the lecture was selected because of the rising cases of illegal wildfire trade in Nigeria and other West African countries.

He said, "Policy advocacy is a cardinal programme of the foundation, which is used to advocate for actions on imminent environmental issues, hence the choice of the topic.

According to him, the event will also be used to award scholarship grants to two deserving Ph.D students understudying environmental sciences in any Nigerian university.

The grant, sponsored by Chevron, is to encourage the students to undertake research work in the fields related to nature conservation, biodiversity and sustainable livelihood.