South African world No7 women's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane has eased through to the quarter-finals of the Sydney Open Super Series tournament.

But the country's leading men's player Evans Maripa fell at the first hurdle to world No5 Nicolas Peifer of France.

Montjane, seeded seventh in Sydney, won her second-round match against Zhenzhen Zhu from China in straight sets, 6-4 7-5 and avenged her loss to the Chinese player at the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

'I'm very pleased to start my campaign here in Australia with a straight sets win,' commented Montjane. 'It wasn't an easy match, Zhenzhen Zhu is a tricky opponent but being focused and playing my own game worked it all out for me.

The 31-year-old will next face world No2 Diede de Groot from the Netherlands on Thursday for a place in the last two. De Groot whitewashed Saki Takamuro from Japan 6-0 6-0 to set up a clash with Montjane.

In the men's event, South African world No12 Evans Maripa's Sydney Open hopes vanished into thin air on Tuesday when he lost to Peifer.

The 27-year-old from Limpopo slumped to a 6-1 6-4 loss to the Frenchman in the second round, 24 months after also falling at the first hurdle in Sydney.

'One always gets to learn a lot playing against a top-ranked and good player like Peifer - It was a tough match and it gave me something to go back home and work on,' said Maripa.

The country's quad ace Lucas Sithole, seeded No3 in the tournament will open his campaign on Thursday against Shota Kawano from Japan.

The two have met eight times with Sithole winning all encounters - so, if all goes according to plan, Sithole will meet world No3 Dylan Alcott from Australia in the semi-final round.