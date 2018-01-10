Reigning English Boys Under-14 champion Casey Jarvis fired a four-under-par 68 in Tuesday's second round to take control of the Nomads SA Boys Under-15 Championship at Kingswood Golf Estate in George.

Jarvis battled to a 74 in the challenging first round conditions and began the second round three strokes behind overnight leader Herman du Plessis, but the State Mines golfer made the most of the calmer conditions to open up a two-shot lead on two-under-par 142 over fellow Ekurhuleni junior Yurav Premlall.

The 14-year-old blasted into contention with birdies at 12, 14 and 18 and edged into the lead with back-to-back birdies at the third and fourth holes. Although he surrendered shots at five and seven, he held on to pole position with a final birdie at the par-five seventh.

Premlall lost the advantage of a trio of birdies with a bogey at the fourth and a double bogey at the eighth, but the Glendower junior caught great momentum with a pair of birdies around the turn.

He reeled in a trio of birdies at 13, 15 and 17 to post the low round of the day. His five-under 67 was 10 shots better than his opening 77 and secured Premlall a two shot lead over Malan Potgieter from Eastern Province.

Potgieter also had a bogey, double bogey combination on his card, but the Kirkwood golfer cancelled the deficit with birdies at one, seven and eight to finish in third on 146, three strokes ahead of his nearest challenger, Christiaan Maas from Central Gauteng.

Round Two Scores

142 - Casey Jarvis 74 68

144 - Yurav Premlall 77 67

146 - Malan Potgieter 74 72

149 - Christiaan Maas 77 72

150 - Nash de Klerk 76 74; Rorisang Nkosi 74 76; Amilkar Bhana 73 77

151 - Ivan Verster 77 74; Herman du Plessis 71 80

153 - Matthew Dennis 81 72; Lyle Roche Pedro 81 72

154 - John-William Blomerus 79 75; Ockert Brits 77 77

155 - Hannes Strooh 82 73; Angelo Keffers 78 77

156 - Jean Louis du Plessis 81 75

157 - Justin Behrens 81 76; Jack Buchanan 78 79

158 - Jordan Wessels 82 76; Awethu Mkhwanazi 80 78; Jaden Deltel 79 79; Kayle Wykes 79 79