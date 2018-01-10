Angola: Minister Points Out Solutions for Ravines in Lunda Sul

Saurimo — Works to reduce the speed, quantity and dissipation of rainwater currents are actions pointed out by the Minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, to contain the progression of ravines in Lunda Sul.

The information was released today, Tuesday, at the end of a visit of Manuel Tavares de Almeida to the places where there are ravines in Saurimo, under a program to assess the situation of this phenomenon in critical provinces.

He said that solving the problem involves the implementation of macrodrainage systems and de-draining of drainage ditches in the municipality of Saurimo.

The Cabinet minister who has been in Lunda Sul since this morning for a 24-hour working visit, has evaluated the condition of the seven ravines in the Txizainga, Nhama, Luavur, Camahundju and Muangueji districts.

The minister's work agenda includes the evaluation of rehabilitation works on the 180 national road between the three provinces of the eastern region of the country (Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Moxico).

In Lunda Sul, 28 ravines are identified, mostly in the municipality of Saurimo.