9 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan2018 - Analyst Uneasy About Palancas Negras Performance

Luanda — Football analyst Luís Cazengue has expressed a reserved prediction in Luanda on the performance of the National Team in the African Cup of Nations (CHAN2018), which will take place from 13 January to 4 February in the Kingdom of Morocco.

In anticipation of the participation of the Palancas Negras, in the tournament reserved for players who play in the domestic competitions, the specialist told Angop that the lack of time and difficulties in the preparation can significantly condition the results in the games.

"Due to the difficulties that the team had in the preparation, with the short time and late entry of the new coach, the absence of players from 1º de Agosto, national champions, who had to be replaced by others, the lack of pre-competitive games, to give a certain running to the group, are factors that allow a moderate perspective, "he said.

On the opponents of the first phase, namely Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Congo Brazzaville, the former Angolan international player said that although they do not have their renowned players, they are strong and deserve more attention from the country's representatives.

He added that Angola, as a non-favorite, should present a moralized, cohesive and patient squad. Look for game in-game surprise the other opponents, in that football is not only technical ability, but also psychological and moral ones.

