Dar es Salaam — Tanzania will field four golfers in the feature in the All-Africa Junior golf Challenge scheduled for March 4 to 10 in Morocco, it has been revealed.

The week-long tournament will feature the crème of junior golfers from various countries around the continent, according to Tanzania Golf Union (TGU).

TGU chairman Joseph Tango said yesterday that staging the U-18 tournament was part of Africa Golf Federation's efforts to promote the sport from the grassroots level.

He expressed optimism that local players will perform impressively in the 72-hole championship.

"We at the TGU are glad that Tanzania will participate in the All-Africa Youth golf tournament in Morocco in March," the TGU boss said.

"Tanzania will be represented by four youngsters. I'm very confident they will do the country proud," he said.

According to Tango, they will unveil the final squad for the Morocco tournament later this month or early next month.

He assured golf enthusiasts that the players will be selected on merit.

He said plans were on for TGU to name a provisional national squad for the tournament. The junior golfers will undergo off camp training in Dar es Salaam and Arusha for a few weeks before embarking on residential camp in a region to be revealed later.

Tango said players who will camp in Arusha will be under the tutelage of coach Olais Mollel, while those camping in Dar es Salaam will train under close supervision of Hassan Kadio.

"We have instructed the two coaches to select the provisional squad before the end of this month," he said.

The previous edition of the All Africa Junior Golf Championship took place in Zimbabwe, where South Africa clinched the trophy.

The Africa Golf Confederation Junior Golf Team Championship is an annual event that began in 1994.

This year's championship is set to be the biggest tournament with at least 17 countries having confirmed their participation so far.