10 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Buguruni Fire Outbreak Caused By Exploding Gas After Pipeline Hit By Accident - TPDC

By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) said on Tuesday, January 9, that a gas pipeline crossing Mnyamani in Buruguni exploded, causing a huge fire outbreak, after it was accidentally hit.

TPDC acting director Kapuulya Msomba said that the pipeline was accidentally hit by Dar es Salaam Water Sewage Corporation (Dawasco) workers who were fixing water pipes at the area.

He said that the pipeline, which has two valves for up and down streams, immediately exploded after a gas leak.

"Normally, it doesn't catch fire but it looks like there was a fire nearby that caught the leaking gas," he said.

However, he said that experts from the corporation were already on site and successfully closed the valves thereby stopping the leak and ultimately the fire.

"The pipe transports gas from Buguruni to nearby industries including TCC and Muza Oil," he said.

He, however, declined to mention the extent of damage caused by the explosion as they were still evaluating the area.

