Namibia: Some Pupils Yet to Be Placed

SCHOOLS across the country could not place hundreds of pupils for the 2018 school year.

At the coast, 1 800 children who should be in Grade 1 were still on the waiting list by December, while in the //Karas region about 200 pupils from Grade 1 to Grade 8 had not been placed by yesterday.

Those starting Grade 11 at the coast had all been placed by yesterday.

Walvis Bay and Swakopmund circuit inspector, Monica Gawises said they do not have enough qualified lower primary teachers.

Gawises told The Namibian yesterday that she and her team at the Erongo education directorate are working hard to find a place for the first graders of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

"In the rest of Erongo, we do not have problems. There is place. It's just here on the coast.

"We continue to face the challenge of not having enough classrooms and qualified lower primary teachers," Gawises explained.

Eight classrooms are currently being built at Walvis Bay, and seven at Swakopmund.

Hopefully, they will be completed by the end of this month.

Unfortunately, while the new classrooms are being built, four brand new classrooms sponsored by Namport at Walvis Bay have already been vandalised since their completion just before the festive season.

The vandals broke or removed the windows of the four blocks that were supposed to welcome new pupils today.

Afternoon classes are also full, while the only other option would be to establish interim tent classes, which is not viable, especially in cold and windy weather.

Erongo deputy director for education, Mark Jacobs said yesterday that official figures will only be available as from today as the circuit inspectors are tallying the number of pupils registered across Erongo.

He said while the placement of Grade 11s is done, the directorate first needs to see which of the new Grade 1s and Grade 8s turn up for classes today - or be replaced by those on the waiting list.

"It's a challenge we face every year. Although it would be lovely to place all Grade 1s on the first day of school, unfortunately, we cannot. What we do manage, though, is to accommodate all of them eventually," said Jacobs.

Coastal schools face the pressure every year due to more and more people from elsewhere in Namibia coming to the coast for work.

Other options to reduce the pressure is for people to send their children to other schools in the region to board at hostels.

Neither parents nor children are always happy with such arrangements as they do not feel comfortable splitting the family just for the sake of easing pressure on public service.

//Karas regional education director /Awebahe Johannes //Hoëseb yesterday singled out Keetmanshoop where demand for school places has intensified over the years.

"Our great challenge is Keetmanshoop, which seems to be growing," he said.

Aside from rural-urban migration, //Hoëseb also attributed the lack of school places, especially at Keetmanshoop, to parents insisting on sending their children to schools they believe provide quality education.

"Unfortunately, we cannot stretch an intake capacity of a school by placing pupils at schools of their parents' choice," he stated, adding this would result in overcrowding at certain schools.

He said quality education should not be taken "for granted". Therefore parents should exercise their right to demand proper tuition for their children from any school.

However, //Hoeseb said the regional education directorate would do its best to find a seat for every child in regional schools.

According to available data, new applications for Grades 1 and 8 for this academic were the highest ever, leaving 58 first graders and 48 eighth graders still having to secure places at schools at Keetmanshoop.

In Windhoek, a teacher at Academia Secondary School, Abraham Beukes, said that while they no longer have space in Grade 11, there were pupils who approached the school for space.

A teacher at A Shipena Secondary School, Anita !Aibes, yesterday said that they already completed their registration last year and that the pupils are only expected to submit their reports and results this year in order to confirm their places.

She said there were a few cases of parents approaching the school for a place.

!Aibes added that they will only be able to say today how much space they have at the school.

A teacher at Moses van der Byl Primary School in Windhoek, Selma Lungameni, said they will prioritise their own pupils and will await the results to see if there is place to accommodate new pupils. "We have given parents until 30 January to let us know if their children will return to school, otherwise we will replace them with new pupils," she said.

Principal of Rocky Crest Primary School in Windhoek, Buks Platt, yesterday said his school was not admitting any more pupils for this year.

Education ministry spokesperson, Absalom Absalom, said the placement process was an ongoing one that will only end once all pupils have been placed.

"It is only after tomorrow when schools have started that we will have statistics on spaces in school and how many learners still need placement," Absalom said yesterday.

He said parents whose children have not been placed should go to the Katutura Teachers' Resource Centre next week to register their children for placement in schools.